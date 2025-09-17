No option but to remove referee Pycroft; PCB writes another letter to ICC

PCB has sent another letter to ICC after its initial request for Pycroft’s removal was rejected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The controversy surrounding Asia Cup match referee Andy Pycroft has escalated, with Pakistan’s firm stance leaving the International Cricket Council (ICC) with little choice but to remove the referee from officiating in Pakistan’s matches.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent another strongly worded letter to the ICC after its initial request for Pycroft’s removal was rejected. In its response, the PCB dismissed the ICC’s decision and reiterated that it would not play under the supervision of the controversial referee.

The PCB further warned that it would stand by its boycott threat if the demand was not met. It also criticized the ICC inquiry into the matter, terming it a mere formality that neither examined all aspects nor consulted the relevant individuals.

Sources added that Pakistan has urged the ICC to address all concerns thoroughly and stated that it would only agree to play once the demand was formally accepted and announced.

With Pakistan’s tough stance, ICC now faces increased pressure, and an official announcement regarding the referee is expected soon. According to insiders, ICC has no option left but to remove Pycroft from matches involving Pakistan.