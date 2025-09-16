Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen becomes third woman to reach 2,000 ODI runs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan women’s cricketer Sidra Ameen has achieved a major career landmark by completing 2,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

She reached the milestone during the first ODI against South Africa women at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 33-year-old batter accomplished the feat in her 73rd innings of her 75th ODI match, making her the third Pakistani woman to cross the 2,000-run mark in the format.

Sidra celebrated the achievement with a commanding performance at the crease, scoring an unbeaten 121 runs. Facing 150 deliveries, she struck 12 fours and played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s innings. Her knock was marked by patience, precision, and the ability to anchor the batting order under pressure.

By crossing the 2,000-run threshold, Sidra Ameen joins an exclusive list of Pakistani women’s cricketers. Before her, Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan had reached the landmark.