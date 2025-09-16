Webster hopes his all-round skills can help push for ODI honours

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Beau Webster is keen to push his credentials as a one-day cricketer ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup although concedes the white-ball formats have taken a backseat in recent times amid his rise to Test cricket.

Webster will feature at the start of the One-Day Cup for Tasmania this week when they begin their campaign against New South Wales in Sydney on Tuesday before facing Victoria in Brisbane on Friday ahead of the Sheffield Shield early next month.

Webster's List A record with the bat is middling - an average of 30.31 and strike rate of 77.10 - with his only century coming back in 2017 for a Cricket Australia XI when they fielded a development side in the one-day competition.

Having made 315 runs at 52.50 in the 2023-24 season he managed just 31 in three innings last summer, although impressed with the ball as he claimed 16 wickets at 9.56 including a career-best 6 for 17 against Western Australia at the WACA when the home side suffered an astonishing collapse of 8 for 1.

"I'd love to play white-ball cricket for Australia," Webster told ESPNcricinfo. "Probably more so one-day cricket than T20 at this stage. It just feels a bit like I haven't played it for a long time.

"The last 12 months I've been solely focused on red-ball cricket and that's in county cricket, Shield cricket and Test cricket. It feels like I've hardly hit a white ball and the things that go along with training for white-ball is a lot different than they are for red-ball.

"I feel like my red-ball game's in a really good place and I've got my preparation down to a tee. I suppose that I haven't really thought too much about it [white-ball cricket] but obviously if the opportunity came and they needed what I do, I'd absolutely jump at it and love to represent the country in the colours."

The next men's 50-over tournament is the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia which will be held in October and November of that year. Webster's brisk medium pace and batting strength against pace bowling could be suited to conditions in Southern Africa.

Australia's 50-over side is going through something of a transition, especially in the batting, following the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Aaron Hardie struggled in the No. 7 role in his recent opportunities against South Africa. Webster's Tasmania team-mate Mitchell Owen had been due to feature in the series before suffering concussion.

"I hope I'm in the conversation if I can continue to score runs in the One-Day Cup for Tasmania and Test level"•AFP/Getty Images

"I think if you're scoring runs and taking wickets in Test cricket, you're always going to be seen as an option," Webster said. "If you're doing it at that level…there are a lot of transferable skills across from Test cricket to one-day cricket. So I hope I'm in the conversation if I can continue to score runs in the One-Day Cup for Tasmania and Test level. I hope my name gets thrown around for a potential debut."

Webster plans to play most, if not all, of Tasmania's cricket before the start of the Ashes - where he potentially faces a selection squeeze depending on how the team is balanced - although may have his bowling workload managed as the first part of the season progresses.

"I think I'll try and definitely play all four of them [the Shield matches] and try and get Tassie off to a good start and get us to the top end of the table," he said. "Then the bowling side of things we just might have to manage a little bit if we end up bowling a little bit too much. Those last two games might be managed a little bit, but I'll be at all four."

On the theme of white-ball cricket, Webster has moved home to defending champions Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL although if he is part of the Ashes series he may not feature until after the final Test and he's realistic that it will be a challenge to get into the line-up.

"I think it's going to be a hard-fought top six to get into," he said. "We've kept the majority of the list from the title-winning team there and everyone wants to bat at Bellerive. It's a great place to bat and we've got some world-class batters in that XI. Hopefully I can be with the Ashes series for all five Tests and then come back to the Hurricanes and play a role if they need me."

