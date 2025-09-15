Afghanistan suffer setback as Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Afghanistan’s cricket team has been dealt a major blow with fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the pace spearhead has not fully recovered from a shoulder injury and has been declared unfit by the medical team for the remaining matches of the tournament.

The ACB confirmed that Naveen-ul-Haq will travel to England for complete fitness and rehabilitation. His exclusion means Afghanistan will have to do without his experience and skill in their pace attack for the rest of the competition.

To fill the void, the selectors have named fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai as his replacement in the squad. This change comes as Afghanistan look to strengthen their bowling resources ahead of crucial fixtures in the group stage.