PCB suspends international cricket director amid Asia Cup handshake row

Usman Wahla was removed for sending a letter late to the ICC over Asia Cup row

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla for delaying a response regarding the behavior of the Indian team and the match referee during the Asia Cup match.

Sources further stated that Wahla was suspended for his delayed reaction concerning the Indian team and the match referee in the Asia Cup game.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote on social media that for him, nothing is above the honor and dignity of Pakistan.

Sources revealed that following yesterday’s developments, the PCB has taken a firm stance, deciding that if match referee Andy Pycroft is not immediately removed, the Pakistan cricket team will not participate in further Asia Cup matches.

PCB’s letter to ICC and MCC

In the letter written to ICC and MCC, the PCB referred to MCC laws and stated that it repeatedly emphasized the “Spirit of the Game,” but the match referee failed to fulfill his responsibilities.

The PCB added that the match referee violated the ICC Code of Conduct and attempted to undermine the Spirit of the Game. The conduct of the match referee is contrary to both the Spirit of the Game and MCC laws. The PCB believes this is a very serious violation.