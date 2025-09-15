Naqvi slams India for dragging politics into cricket

'Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed disappointment over what he described as a serious lack of sportsmanship during the recent match between Pakistan and India.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated, “Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.”

Naqvi's remarks came in response to incidents during the game where Indian players reportedly failed to observe basic sports etiquette.

During the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistani player Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands.

Furthermore, after the match ended, Indian batters left the field without greeting or acknowledging the Pakistani players.

Naqvi stressed that such behavior undermines the spirit of cricket and urged all teams to uphold the values of respect and unity in future contests.

