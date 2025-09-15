Fans set aside boycott calls to watch India-Pakistan cricket clash

But fans said they were there to watch cricket and would leave politics to politicians

DUBAI (AFP) – Die-hard India and Pakistan cricket fans thronged the stadium in Dubai despite stifling heat on Sunday to watch the high-profile Asia Cup encounter, saying politics must take a back seat.

The eagerly-awaited Group A clash in the T20 tournament came four months after the two countries were engaged in a military conflict sparked after April 22 attacks in Pahalgam on the Indian side of Kashmir.

The brief war, stopped after US President Donald Trump intervened, brought the two nations to their lowest point in their bitter relations.

But fans said they were there to watch cricket and would leave politics to politicians.

"I am here from Japan and I love both India and Pakistan," said Pakistan-born Mohammad Javed, an engineer by profession.

"We don't get to see cricket in Japan but we tour a lot to see these matches irrespective of what's going on between the two countries.

"I live with Indians and travel with them, and I have no problem with that."

Arun Tripathi works in Dubai and mingles with Pakistani families.

"It's the politicians who destroy relations," said the 50-year-old accountant.

"Why boycott cricket? The politicians do their work and let us enjoy cricket."

HYPOCRISY

There were calls from hardliners, former cricketers and the public to boycott the match in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks which left 26 people dead.

But New Delhi cleared the match in its sports policy, saying the national team will play Pakistan in multinational events and not in bilateral fixtures.

Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the two countries have only played a bilateral series in 2012.

Khan Nasir, a taxi driver, accused India of hypocrisy.

"Look at Indians,” he said. "On one hand they want to boycott the match and on the other they have come in large numbers. Their former players wanted the Asia Cup to be called off but they are here as commentators."

The ring of fire, as Dubai Stadium is called for its floodlights, promises fire in the stands, with the blue colour of India dominating the green of Pakistan in the 25,000-capacity venue.

Puja Kulkarni, a student in Dubai’s college said "We are 40 students from the same college and in the same stand, so we will lift our spirits."

But Pakistan's Ahmed Fayyaz said one Pakistani is more powerful than 50 Indians.

"We will shout more and we will tell them our strength. We are here to win."

West Indian superstar Chris Gayle said he hoped for an electrifying atmosphere.

"It's the #IndvsPak game against and it always brings excitement for fans across the globe," Gayle tweeted.

"Both teams have moved from their superstars, and it's the new era for the rivalry.

"The atmosphere will be great and hope for a cracker of a game."

India's greats Virat Kolhi, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is last year while Pakistan left out star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

