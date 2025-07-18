PCB unveils women's cricket calendar for 2025-26 season

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday unveiled the women’s cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season, where women cricketers will not only have the opportunity to play international cricket but will also feature in domestic tournaments.

In Pathways Cricket, Pakistan U19 will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20 series in December this year. Prior to that, the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament is scheduled to take place in Karachi from 15 September to 6 October. The top performers of the tournament will be invited to a three-week skills development camp followed by the pre-departure camp for the Bangladesh series.

On the international front, to commence the 2025-26 season, the Pakistan women’s team will travel to Ireland for a three-match T20I series against the hosts in Dublin from 6 to 10 August. Later, Pakistan will host South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a three-match ODI series, as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

The ODIs against South Africa will be played on 16, 19 and 22 September, with match timings to be confirmed in due course. Following the series, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka to participate in the mega event, where they are set to play their seven league-stage matches from 2 to 24 October. Should Pakistan qualify for the semi-final on 29 October and the final on 2 November, both matches will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

To begin their campaign in the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, Pakistan will tour South Africa from 7 February to 2 March 2026. In addition to three ODIs (part of the Championship), Pakistan will also play three T20Is.

In April, Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs (part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29) and three T20Is. The matches are scheduled to take place from 24 April to 11 May, with further details to be provided in due course.

Before travelling to England for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan team will participate in a tri-nation T20 tournament in Ireland involving the hosts, Pakistan and the West Indies, providing crucial preparation ahead of the T20 showpiece.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled from 12 June to 5 July, will mark the conclusion of the women’s international cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season.

On the domestic front, the National Women’s One-Day Tournament will be held in Karachi from 6 to 24 November. The four-team competition will be played on a double league basis, with international players expected to take part in the 15-match event.

The National Women’s T20 Tournament will also be staged in Karachi, from 24 March to 17 April 2026. The five-team competition will be played on a double league basis, comprising 23 fixtures.

In October this year, Inter-University tournament is scheduled to take place with more details on the schedule and venues to be confirmed in due course.

Head of Women’s Cricket Rafia Haider said, “The 2025-26 calendar reflects our strategic commitment to providing consistent and meaningful playing opportunities for our women cricketers at all levels. From robust international assignments to competitive domestic tournaments, we are ensuring our players are fully prepared to excel on the world stage.

“Our Pathways structure continues to evolve with the aim of building a strong future for Pakistan women’s cricket. The U19 T20 tournament, followed by the tour to Bangladesh will offer young players valuable exposure and an opportunity to develop the skills required at the international level.

“The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the horizon. Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute in the team’s success.

“We are also actively engaging in discussions with various departments to introduce a departmental tournament for women’s cricket. This initiative will provide additional playing opportunities for our women cricketers.”