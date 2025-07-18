Bangladesh name unchanged squad for T20Is against Pakistan

The two sides will play three matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on July 20, 22 and 24.

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh have announced an unchanged squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, following the 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have already arrived in Dhaka, where they will play all three matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on July 20, 22 and 24. All three are night matches.

The Bangladesh squad arrived in Dhaka on Thursday, after having crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Colombo to complete a turnaround from 1-0 down and win the series.

Litton Das became the first Bangladesh captain to win two overseas T20I series. He had also led Bangladesh to a 3-0 win in the West Indies in December last year.

Bangladesh have an in-form batting group, with Tanzid Hasan, Litton, Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain scoring important runs against Sri Lanka. Offspinner Mahedi Hasan led the bowling effort in the third T20I, picking up 4 for 11, while Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman completed the series with economy rates of less than six an over.

Bangladesh's most recent T20I series result against Pakistan was a 3-0 defeat in Lahore in May-June earlier this year. Pakistan boast a strong record against Bangladesh, having won 19 of the 22 T20Is between the two sides.

Bangladesh will be wary of the preparedness of the pitches in Dhaka, which has been experiencing heavy rain during the monsoon season.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against Pakistan:

Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

