Joe Root reclaims No 1 spot in ICC Test rankings

He took back the No 1 spot off compatriot Harry Brook following stellar performance at Lord's

(Dunya News) – England’s star player Joe Root has reclaimed the top spot on the ICC Men's Test Batting rankings after his impressive performance that helped the hosts to bag a 22-run victory over India at Lord's.

Root (888 rating points) took back the number the No.1 spot off compatriot Harry Brook (862) thanks to scores of 104 and 40, as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

At the age of 34, he is the oldest No. 1 Test batter since Kumar Sangakkara in December 2014, when the Sri Lankan was 37.

The top five sees a rejig with Brook also slipping behind Kane Williamson to third position and Steve Smith overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal to fourth in the latest weekly update that considers performances in the Lord’s Test as well as the Kingston Test between the West Indies and Australia, which the visiting side won by 176 runs to complete a 3-0 WTC series win.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green’s scores of 46 and 42 in a low-scoring match have lifted him 16 places to joint-29th position.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s valiant 61 not out that followed a first innings scores of 72 has lifted lifting him five places to 34th while KL Rahul is one spot behind him in 35th position, also gaining five positions with scores of 100 and 39.

India captain Shubman Gill has slipped three places to ninth in the batting rankings while England captain Ben Stokes’s Player of the Match effort of 77 runs and five wickets in the match have lifted him two places to 42nd among batters and one spot to 45th among bowlers.

Meanwhile, the top five of the bowling rankings remains unchanged. Jasprit Bumrah’s seven wickets at Lord’s helped him maintain his 50-point lead over Kagiso Rabada. However, Boland’s three wickets in each innings that included a hat-trick in the second, has lifted him six places to a career-best sixth position as five from Australia are now in the top 10.

Bolland, whose 62 wickets in Test cricket have come at just 16.53 apiece with only ICC Hall of Famers George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes having taken wickets at a better average, joins his four compatriots already in the top 10 – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc. This kind of domination has not been seen since England had six bowlers in the top 12 in 1958.

Men’s T20I Player Rankings

In T20Is, Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka (up three places to 15th) and Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon (up 12 places to 85th) have made inroads in the batting rankings while Nuwan Thushara (up nine places to 16th) and Rishad Hossain (up 12 places to 17th) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

