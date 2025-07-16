Dawson replaces injured Bashir in England squad for fourth Test

The fourth Test between England and India starts in Manchester on July 23.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has replaced injured Shoaib Bashir in England's 14-player squad for the fourth Test in the five-match series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Bashir suffered a fracture to his finger in his non-bowling left hand while attempting a low catch during his own bowling during the third Test on Saturday. He is set for surgery later this week.

The 21-year-old came back to bowl on Monday, taking India's last wicket to ensure a thrilling 22-run victory for the hosts at Lord's, securing a 2-1 lead in the series.

Dawson has not played a Test match since July 2017 but has represented England in white-ball cricket since then, last appearing during the Twenty20 series against West Indies last month.

The 35-year-old has played five matches for Hampshire in the T20 Blast this month, taking five wickets.

The fourth Test between England and India starts in Manchester on July 23.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

