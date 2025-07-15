Starc takes fastest five-wicket haul in history as West Indies shot out for 27

KINGSTON (Jamaica) (Web Desk) - Mitchell Starc took the fastest five-wicket haul in Test match history as Australia secured a clean-sweep in their third Test against a woeful West Indies, who were dismissed for 27 in their second innings - the second-lowest score in Test history.

In astonishing scenes in Kingston, West Indies just narrowly avoided equalling New Zealand's unwanted record of 26 against England in 1955.

Starc removed John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope in 15 balls before tea, giving up just two runs in the process.

His lbw against Louis also brought up his 400th Test wicket, making him only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat, in his 100th Test match.

Starc then returned to take his sixth wicket from Jayden Seales shortly after tea to finish on 6-9 and secure a 176-run victory for Australia, who had already wrapped up series victory with a match to spare in the second Test in Grenada.

The hosts, set a target of 204 to win after they had limited Australia to 121 in their second innings, slumped to 0-3 in the opening over and soon found themselves 11-6.

Although they had managed to stabilise the dire situation slightly to get to 22-6 at tea, Scott Boland swiftly took a hat-trick when play resumed to deepen the hosts' gloom before Starc returned to cap his record-breaking day with a sixth wicket.

Boland's figures were three for two as he took the scalps of Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrica.

Greaves top scored for the West Indies with a mere 11, with leg byes (six) their second top scorer.

Louis and Alzarri Joseph each registered four runs apiece.

The Windies' lowest total before Monday had been 47 in their second innings of the first Test against England in 2004.

The previous best five-wicket haul was from Starc's fellow Australian Ernie Toshack, who took five wickets in 19 balls against India in 1947.

"It's been a fantastic series. I think we've seen some difficult batting conditions throughout," said Starc, who sits behind Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (562) on Australia's all-time Test wicket takers list.

"It's been a good few days, very enjoyable and I'll go home with a smile on my face.

"We saw last night the conditions with the hard pink ball under lights. It's pretty difficult. We didn't think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit."

Earlier, Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in their second innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. Australia began the third day at 99-6 but lasted only eight more overs.

