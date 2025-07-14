India bowler Siraj fined after Lord's incident on Day 4

He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee

(Web Desk) – Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been penalised following an aggressive reaction to a wicket on Day 4.

Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India's Test match against England at Lord's.

He was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord’s long room.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

The moment was one of several fiery moments in a Test match likely to go down to the wire on day five.

India need just a further 135 runs for victory, though sit precariously at 58/4, up against an imposing bowling attack, a difficult day five Lord's surface and a boisterous London crowd ready to push their side on.