Bangladesh level T20 series with thumping win over Sri Lanka

DAMBULLA (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Bangladesh bounced back in emphatic fashion to level the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, cruising to an 83-run win in the second encounter at Dambulla on Sunday.

After being outclassed in the opening game at Pallekele, the visitors rang in three changes and produced a performance that ticked all the boxes.

Asked to bat first, they posted a competitive 177 before rolling over the hosts for a paltry 94 -- Sri Lanka's lowest T20I total against Bangladesh and their heaviest defeat to the Tigers in the format.

It was also the lowest T20I total ever recorded by Sri Lanka at home.

The hosts, chasing what seemed a gettable target on a decent surface, never got out of the blocks. The innings unravelled in a flash, lasting just 15.2 overs as wickets tumbled like a house of cards.

The slide began when the in-form Kusal Mendis, guilty of complacency, tapped one to cover and set off for a single without urgency.

Shamim Hossain swooped in and with a rocket arm nailed a direct hit, the turning point that opened the floodgates.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 30 for four inside the Power Play, with the top order back in the hut.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain turned the screws, claiming three wickets to stop a faltering Sri Lankan chase in its tracks.

Only two Sri Lankan batters reached double digits as the middle order folded under pressure and Bangladesh's fielders threw themselves around like men possessed.

Earlier, Bangladesh had themselves stumbled at the start, losing both openers inside the first two overs.

But skipper Litton Das stood tall, anchoring the innings with his 12th T20I half-century -- a classy 76 off 50 balls studded with one four and five sixes.

He rode his luck, surviving twice, on 30 and 56, both off the bowling of Jeffrey Vandersay and made Sri Lanka pay dearly.

Litton found a willing ally in Shamim and together they stitched a brisk 77-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 39 deliveries.

Shamim provided the fireworks, blasting 48 from 27 balls with five boundaries and two towering sixes, giving the innings the momentum it sorely needed.

Sri Lanka's only silver lining was left-arm seamer Binura Fernando, who returned career-best figures of 3 for 31.

Litton was named player of the match for his decisive knock.

A full house watched the game at Dambulla and the teams now move to Colombo for the series decider on Wednesday.

