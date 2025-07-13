PCB to assess PSL's worth before big decisions

The evaluation will cover all six franchises along with media rights, title sponsorship

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated a valuation process for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it gears up for major commercial decisions ahead of the next season, media reports revealed on Sunday.

The evaluation will cover all six franchises along with media rights, title sponsorship, and other commercial assets, which will be key in determining the league’s future direction.

The move follows a series of debriefing sessions held earlier this week at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. These sessions were led by PCB CEO Salman Naseer and included top representatives from franchises, sponsors, broadcasters, and commercial partners.

During the meetings, PSL management presented comprehensive performance analytics and growth data, comparing the ninth and tenth editions of the tournament to highlight the league’s accelerating trajectory.

Reflecting on a decade of development, Salman Naseer described PSL 10 as a landmark season:

“The tenth edition wasn’t just a tournament—it was a celebration of passion and unity. PSL X broke several records, especially in viewership and digital fan engagement,” he said.

He also highlighted a 647% increase in live streaming, underscoring the league's surging popularity in the digital space.

With the PSL now established as a globally recognised brand, the PCB is positioning itself to take strategic steps that could reshape the league’s commercial and operational structure in the seasons to come.