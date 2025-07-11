Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan Shaheens in England tour

Three Test matches and three 50-over games scheduled on tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed an 18-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for their upcoming tour of England, scheduled from 17 July to 6 August.

The itinerary includes two three-day matches and three 50-over games, with venues and match dates to be confirmed.

Test batter Saud Shakeel, who has played 19 Tests, will lead the side. He will be joined by fellow Test players Mir Hamza (7 Tests), Musa Khan (1 Test), and Sajid Khan (12 Tests), adding international experience to the squad.

The squad reflects the PCB's developmental goals, with 11 players under the age of 25 selected. Notably, Azan Awais and Maaz Sadaqat – top scorers in the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – have been rewarded with selection.

BATTING LINE-UP

In addition to Awais and Sadaqat, batters include Ali Zaryab, Haider Ali, Mohammad Suleman, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Shamyl Hussain. Rohail Nazir will take on wicket-keeping duties.

PACE AND SPIN OPTIONS

The pace attack is led by Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 77 wickets across recent first-class events, along with Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah. The spin department features Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, and Sajid Khan.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Ali Sufyan (physio)

PRE-TOUR CAMP

The squad will undergo a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi before departing for England on 16 July.