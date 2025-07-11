Sri Lanka steamroll Bangladesh to win first T20

Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at Pallekele on Thursday.

PALLEKELE (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – Sri Lanka drew first blood in the three-match T20I series with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at Pallekele on Thursday, coasting home with an over to spare.

Chasing a modest target of 155, skipper Charith Asalanka fittingly put the seal on the game by launching Tanzim Hasan straight down the ground for six, much to the delight of a holiday crowd that turned up in numbers.

The foundations for the win were laid early, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis cutting loose from the word go.

The pair added a blistering 78 runs in just 28 deliveries, making full use of the powerplay as Sri Lanka raced to 83 for one, their highest ever score in the first six overs of a T20 International, eclipsing the previous best of 75 against India in 2018.

Nissanka set the tone by dispatching the first ball of the innings to the fence, and he never looked back. The right-hander smashed five fours and three sixes in a whirlwind 42 off just 16 balls before perishing, but the damage had been done.

Mendis, fresh off a match-winning hundred in the ODI series decider at the same venue, picked up where he left off. His 73 came off 51 deliveries and featured five boundaries and three sixes.

The wicketkeeper played the anchor role to perfection, ensuring the chase stayed firmly on track without resorting to high-risk strokes.

Kusal Perera added to the fireworks, reverse-sweeping Shamim Hossain into the stands and sharing a brisk 42-run stand with Mendis as Sri Lanka maintained the upper hand throughout.

Earlier, Bangladesh flattered to deceive. After being sent into bat, openers Parvez Hossain and Tanzid Hasan gave the visitors a flying start, adding 46 runs off 30 balls.

But once the first wicket fell, the wheels came off with the middle order struggling to shift gears and playing into Sri Lanka’s hands.

Dasun Shanaka, recalled to side after almost a year, marked his return with a tidy spell of four overs for just 22 runs and a wicket, helping choke the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, drafted in for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, also made his presence felt with a disciplined four-over spell that cost just 25 runs and included a wicket.

On a flat deck that offered little for the bowlers, Bangladesh’s total of 155 always looked under par.

Despite a few tidy spells, the visitors lacked the firepower to contain a rampant Sri Lankan batting line-up on a flat deck.

The teams now move to Dambulla for the second game of the series on Sunday.

