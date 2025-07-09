ICC ODI rankings: Babar Azam secures 2nd spot, no Pakistani all-rounder in top 10

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest ODI rankings on Wednesday, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam holding firm at the second position among batters.

However, no Pakistani player featured in the top 10 all-rounders, highlighting a gap in the team’s all-round prowess.

Batters Rankings: Gill Leads, Babar Follows

India’s Shubman Gill continues to dominate the ODI batters’ rankings, maintaining his top spot. Babar Azam, Pakistan’s star batter, remains steady at second, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds third.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka made significant gains, climbing two spots to sixth, and Kusal Mendis surged 10 places to secure the tenth position.

Bowlers Rankings: Theekshana on Top, Afridi Slips

In the bowlers’ rankings, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana retained his number-one position. Wanindu Hasaranga made an impressive leap, rising 11 spots to eighth, while India’s Ravindra Jadeja slipped one place to ninth.

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi dropped one spot to 12th, reflecting a minor setback.

All-Rounders Rankings: Omarzai Reigns, Pakistan Absent

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to lead the ODI all-rounders’ rankings, with no Pakistani player breaking into the top 10.

This absence underscores the need for Pakistan to develop stronger all-round talent to compete at the highest level.The latest rankings come as teams gear up for upcoming ODI series, with Pakistan looking to bolster their all-round performance to complement Babar Azam’s consistent batting heroics.