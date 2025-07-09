Archer returns to England team for third test v India

Archer will replace fellow seamer Josh Tongue, the only change England have made.

(Reuters) - England's Jofra Archer has been named in the team to face India in the third test of the series at Lord's, England's cricket board (ECB) announced on Wednesday, as the fast bowler prepares for his first test in more than four years.

Archer will replace fellow seamer Josh Tongue, the only change England have made, for the third test that starts on Thursday. Tongue picked up only four wickets and conceded more than 200 runs in the two innings.

Archer, 30, has not played in the longest format since England faced India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the first test at Headingley before India won a test for the first time at Edgbaston on Sunday.

ENGLAND TEAM

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.