Why Hasan Ali misses out on Bangladesh T20Is despite red-hot form?

Cricket Cricket Why Hasan Ali misses out on Bangladesh T20Is despite red-hot form?

The 31-year-old quick is currently representing Warwickshire in the 2025 Vitality Blast

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 13:29:55 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Star pacer Hasan Ali has been left out of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, not due to form or fitness concerns, but because of his ongoing county stint in England.

The 31-year-old quick is currently representing Warwickshire in the 2025 Vitality Blast, where he has delivered standout performances. With 19 wickets in just eight matches at an economy rate of 8.68, Hasan sits third on the tournament’s wicket-taking charts.

Insiders at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified that Hasan’s absence is temporary, and he remains very much in the selectors’ plans, particularly for the white-ball tour of the West Indies scheduled for August.

Hasan made an emphatic return to national duty in the previous home series against Bangladesh, grabbing eight wickets in three T20Is, including a five-for, finishing as Pakistan’s top bowler in the series.

The PCB on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the Bangladesh T20Is.

Read Also: Salman Mirza receive call-up as Pakistan reveal squad for Bangladesh tour



Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side, with Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf missing out due to injury.

Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery in the UK, while Haris sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain during a match for San Francisco Unicorns in the 2025 MLC and has been ruled out of both the league and national duty.

Among the fresh faces, Salman Mirza, who made headlines during PSL 9 with the Lahore Qalandars, has earned his maiden international call-up and is expected to inject pace firepower into the bowling attack.

The T20I series against Bangladesh will be played on July 20, 22, and 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.