Salman Mirza earns maiden call-up as PCB announces squad for Bangladesh tour

Salman Ali Agha will retain captaincy duties for the short-format tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to be played in Dhaka later this month.

Salman Ali Agha will retain captaincy duties for the short-format tour. The series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with fixtures scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24.

The squad features the return of Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, and Sufyan Moqim. Emerging pacers Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi have also been backed for this assignment.

Notable names including Hassan Ali, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Waseem (Jr.), Naseem Shah, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan have failed to earn spot in the squad. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20Is



Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim

Team Management

Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, Head Coach Mike Hesson, Bowling Coach Ashley Noffke, Batting Coach Muhammad Hanif Malik, Fielding Coach Shane McDermott, Physio Cliffe Deacon, S&C Coach Grant Luden, Analyst Talha Ejaz, Media Manager Syed Naeem Ahmad, Security Manager Irtaza Komail, Team Doctor Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai, Masseur Muhammad Ehsan.

The PCB confirmed that the squad for the West Indies white-ball series, which follows the Bangladesh tour, will be revealed at a later date.