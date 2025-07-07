ICC appoints Indian broadcaster Sanjog Gupta as CEO

Gupta will officially assume the post on July 7, 2025

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the second major leadership role held by an Indian within the governing body—following Jay Shah’s recent elevation as ICC Chairman.

Gupta will officially assume the post on July 7, 2025, becoming the seventh CEO in ICC history. He takes over from Geoff Allardice, who stepped down earlier this year after a long tenure in ICC leadership.

The selection followed a rigorous global recruitment drive launched in March 2025, which drew over 2,500 applicants from 25 countries. Twelve candidates were shortlisted before Gupta was unanimously recommended by the ICC Nominations Committee, comprising Imran Khawaja (Deputy Chair), Richard Thompson (ECB), Shammi Silva (SLC) and Devajit Saikia (BCCI). The choice was then approved by Jay Shah and ratified by the full ICC Board.

In his first official remarks, Gupta said:

“I’m honoured to be appointed CEO of the ICC. I look forward to expanding cricket’s reach globally, improving fan engagement, and collaborating with Member Boards to build on a strong foundation.”

Gupta’s appointment comes at a strategic time for the game, with cricket’s debut at the 2028 Olympics and ICC pushing to tap emerging markets and broaden the sport’s global appeal.