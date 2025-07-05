PCB to announce revamped domestic cricket structure soon

12 additional teams will compete in a separate tournament titled the Hanif Mohammad Trophy

Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 15:26:06 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to officially announce a revamped domestic cricket structure in the coming days, following key deliberations by its restructuring committee.

According to sources, a meeting of the Domestic Cricket Revamping Committee was held to discuss various proposals concerning the new season’s format. One of the primary decisions taken was to finalize the qualification criteria for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, featuring the country’s top six teams.

As per the proposed plan, 12 additional teams will compete in a separate tournament titled the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, with the top two sides earning qualification for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy alongside the six elite teams.

Prior to the revamp committee meeting, PCB also held a performance review session of domestic team coaches. Based on their evaluations, changes in coaching staff are likely, with some contracts not being renewed due to underperformance.

Sources further revealed that PCB will soon advertise vacancies for new coaching positions. Final appointments will be made following approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.