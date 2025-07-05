Cricket Windies unmoved by PCB request as ticket sales open for WI-Pak series

CWI appears firm on sticking to the pre-approved format.

(Web Desk) - Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched ticket sales for its much-anticipated white-ball home series against Pakistan, sticking to the original schedule despite a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to alter the match format.

The series will begin with three T20 Internationals at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on July 31, August 2 and 3, followed by three ODIs in Trinidad on August 8, 10 and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

While the PCB had floated a request to convert the ODI leg into T20Is — in a bid to gear up for upcoming T20 tournaments like the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup — CWI appears firm on sticking to the pre-approved format.

Although no official denial has been issued, sources close to CWI suggest the board is likely to reject the proposal and retain the series as originally planned.

Meanwhile, ticket sales have begun with a limited-time 2-for-1 deal on T20I tickets and 50% off on individual ticket prices to attract fans in the US. The minimum ticket price for ODI matches has been set at $8, while the most expensive seats will cost up to $175.

Full Tour Schedule

T20 Internationals – Lauderhill, Florida

• July 31: 1st T20I – 8:00 PM local time

• August 2: 2nd T20I – 8:00 PM local time

• August 3: 3rd T20I – 8:00 PM local time

ODIs – Trinidad

• August 8: 1st ODI – 2:00 PM local time

• August 10: 2nd ODI – 9:30 AM local time

• August 12: 3rd ODI – 9:30 AM local time

This West Indies tour comes immediately after Pakistan’s three-match T20I series in Bangladesh, set to take place from July 20 to 24 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, before flying out to the United States for their West Indies leg. All Bangladesh T20Is will begin at 5 PM PST.