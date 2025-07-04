England in Deep trouble after India captain's double century

England were 77-3 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against India.

BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – India captain Shubman Gill scored a superb maiden, record-breaking Test double-century before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep took England in consecutive balls at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Gill's commanding 269 was the cornerstone of India's first-innings 587 on the second day of the second Test. England were 77-3 at stumps -- a huge deficit of 510 runs.

Deep only played because India rested Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler who is only due to play in three games in this five-match series to minimise the effects of a back injury.

The 28-year-old Deep conceded 12 runs in his first over, but his second was a double-wicket maiden that left England faltering at 13-2.

He had Ben Duckett, fresh from a superb 149 in England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Headingley, edging to third slip. Gill capped his already brilliant day by holding a fine catch.



Next ball Ollie Pope fell for a golden duck when he nicked Deep to second slip, with KL Rahul clinging on at the second attempt.

Joe Root survived the hat-trick delivery.

India, made to pay for dropping several catches in the cordon at Headingley, then held another when Mohammed Siraj had Crawley edging to Karun Nair at first slip. England were 25-3.

Root (18 not out) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (30 not out) prevented further collapse with an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 52.

But the day belonged to India and above all Gill, who in just his second Test as skipper broke records previously held by India batting greats Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Gill's innings surpassed the recently retired Kohli's 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 as the highest score by an India Test captain, and replaced Tendulkar's 241 against Australia at Sydney as the highest score by an India batsman in a Test outside Asia.

It also topped Gavaskar's celebrated 221 at the Oval in 1979 as the largest score by an India batsman in a Test in England.

"I worked on a few things before the series as well, that I thought might be important for me going into Test cricket," Gill, who made 147 at Headingley, told Sky Sports.

"Looking at the results, they are working for me," added Gill, who was equally delighted by India's much improved out-cricket.

"Fielding was definitely one of those things we spoke about as a team, and it's great to see that come off so far," said Gill.

'MASTERCLASS'

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel accepted the hosts had endured a gruelling time.

"One hundred and fifty overs in the dirt in any scenario is pretty tough," Patel told reporters.

"Credit must be given to Shubman with the way he's batted over two days. It was a masterclass in how to bat on a good wicket," the former New Zealand off-spinner added.

Earlier, the 25-year-old Gill received excellent support from spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42) in partnerships of 203 and 144 for the sixth and seventh wickets.

Until he got out, Gill batted in near flawless fashion.

He was especially severe on Shoaib Bashir, cover-driving the off-spinner for four and lofting him for six, with the bowler largely unthreatening against frontline batsmen in a return of 3-167 in 45 overs.

A hooked single off fast bowler Josh Tongue, whose two wickets cost 119 runs, took Gill to 200, with the elated skipper bowing to a capacity crowd in celebration.

Gill's marathon innings of 387 balls, including 30 fours and three sixes, spanned some eight-and-a-half hours. It finally ended with a rare false shot when a tired pull off Tongue found Pope at square leg.

England players shook Gill's hand as he walked off with India now 574-8.

India, again sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes, had resumed on 310-5, with Gill 114 not out and Jadeja 41 not out.

But India, batting in ideal sunny conditions on Thursday, wanted even more runs from Gill and Jadeja after collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 at Headingley proved costly -- and the increasingly ruthless duo got them.

