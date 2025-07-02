Fitness woes hit Pakistan ahead of Bangladesh tour; Shadab, Naseem, Wasim Jr. ruled out

Salmam Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem are likely to be inducted into the squad

Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 09:50:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan cricket team is grappling with fitness issues ahead of its upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Key players Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. have been declared unfit.

In response to these setbacks, Salmam Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem are likely to be inducted into the squad as replacements.

The national side will begin its training camp on July 8 at the National Stadium Karachi, with the team scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on July 16.

The T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off on July 20.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the NCA Skills Development Camp continues, with participating players undergoing rigorous training sessions at the LCCA Ground.