Shadab Khan ruled out of T20I squad for Bangladesh series

The national team will depart for Dhaka on July 16

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has ruled out of the Pakistan squad for upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Sources said the all-rounder will not be available due shoulder pain and surgery might be required.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely yet to announce the squad as captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson have decided to give more preference to young players in the team.

The training camp for the national team ahead of the Bangladesh series will begin in Karachi from July 7, while Mike Hesson will arrive in Pakistan on July 6.

The national team will depart for Dhaka on July 16, where matches are scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24.

After the series, the team will travel to the United States, where three T20 matches are scheduled, followed by ODI matches in the US.

On the other hand, the PCB has asked the West Indies board to convert the ODI matches into T20Is.

