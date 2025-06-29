ICC fines Daren Sammy for umpiring criticism after WI-Australia Test

Cricket Cricket ICC fines Daren Sammy for umpiring criticism after WI-Australia Test

Sammy has been docked 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point,

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 15:20:20 PKT

BRIDGETOWN (Web Desk) – West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for publicly criticising third umpire Adrian Holdstock following a string of controversial decisions during the opening Test against Australia at Kensington Oval.

The ICC, in a statement released late Friday, confirmed that Sammy was found in violation of Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses “public criticism or inappropriate comment” about match officials or decisions.

As a result, Sammy has been docked 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point, marking his first offence in the last two years. The charge constitutes a Level 1 breach, the least severe under ICC rules, which carries a penalty ranging from a reprimand to a fine of 50% of the match fee and up to two demerit points.

The complaint was filed by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, alongside Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

The incident occurred during Sammy’s Day 2 press conference, where he openly questioned the application of technology and fairness of umpiring decisions after Shai Hope and Roston Chase were both given out in contentious circumstances.

Hope was ruled caught behind despite inconclusive evidence over whether the catch was clean, while Chase was adjudged lbw, though replays hinted at a possible inside edge. Earlier, Australia’s Travis Head survived a similar appeal, intensifying frustration in the West Indies camp.

“All I’m asking for is consistency,” Sammy said. “If technology is being used, it should be applied fairly and transparently to both teams.”

Sammy also reportedly voiced his concerns to match referee Javagal Srinath, calling for clearer standards in the use of review systems.

Despite a spirited showing, West Indies collapsed to 195 all out in their second innings, suffering a 159-run defeat as Josh Hazlewood ran through the lineup with a five-wicket haul to give Australia a 1-0 series lead.

The ICC confirmed that Sammy accepted the charge and penalties, thereby avoiding the need for a formal hearing.