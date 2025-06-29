Abdullah Shafique to debut for Yorkshire in high-stakes clash against Essex

Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 11:55:45 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s rising star Abdullah Shafique is all set to make his long-awaited Yorkshire debut on Sunday in a crucial County Championship Division One encounter against Essex at Clifton Park — Yorkshire’s first red-ball fixture at the venue since 2019.

The match, Yorkshire's first red-ball outing at Clifton Park since 2019, could be pivotal in their fight to stay in Division One. Currently sitting ninth in the table — one place below Essex — Yorkshire trail their visitors by 14 points.

Shafique, who was originally expected to play two Championship matches, will now feature in just this one due to visa-related delays. However, he is still in line to participate in the county’s remaining four Vitality Blast North Group matches, providing reinforcement in both red and white-ball formats.

Head coach Anthony McGrath admitted that Shafique’s arrival came at a vital time, especially given Yorkshire’s batting struggles this season.

“Our batting has been light, particularly in the middle order. Bringing in someone of Abdullah’s international pedigree gives us depth and experience,” said McGrath.

Alongside Shafique, Australia’s Will Sutherland will bolster the squad, stepping in for New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke, who featured in just one game — a draw against Nottinghamshire.

Meanwhile, Essex arrive with a formidable lineup featuring South African veterans Dean Elgar and Simon Harmer, though only Harmer is officially registered as an overseas player. Michael Pepper, Essex’s top scorer this season with 531 runs in eight matches, is in red-hot form after a match-saving 140 against Hampshire. On the bowling front, Jamie Porter leads the charge with 30 wickets to his name.

This weekend’s contest will be only the second County Championship match ever played at Clifton Park, the last being a nail-biting three-wicket win for Warwickshire in 2019.

The two sides last faced off in May at Chelmsford, where Yorkshire dominated for large parts but Essex narrowly escaped with a draw, finishing 273/9 in a steep chase of 520.

As Yorkshire return to the familiar grounds of York — also home to in-form opener Finlay Bean, who recently notched a career-best 224 — all eyes will be on whether Abdullah Shafique’s inclusion can spark a much-needed turnaround.