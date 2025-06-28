England chief Key confident 'pure talent' Archer can pick up Test career

Archer has been included in England's squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Sat, 28 Jun 2025

LONDON (AFP) – England supremo Rob Key expects Jofra Archer to slot back into an old routine should "one of the best bowlers in the world" make his long-awaited return to Test cricket next week.

The 30-year-old express quick has been included in England's squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston after an absence from red-ball internationals of more than four years.

Archer, hampered by injuries during his career, has played just 13 Tests -- with 42 wickets at an average of 31 -- and none since February 2021.

But one of the most talented cricketers of his generation has now been recalled to the Test squad on the back of just one County Championship match this season, away to Durham last week, where Archer took 1-32 in 18 overs.

"He's a pretty pure talent, there's not a lot of moving parts to his action in terms of complications, and he's 30-years-old now," Key told reporters in London on Friday.

"He knows exactly what he's doing and what he's about. So it's more of a question of him just getting back into red-ball cricket."

Key, speaking at a media event staged by series sponsors Rothesay, added: "The whole Jofra plan has been a long time in the making... We had Neil Killeen up there (at Durham), one of our (England) bowling coaches.

"Jofra was such a talent. He was straight on the money. Bowling on a slow pitch, with good pace. We can track every single ball, He ain't going to forget how to bowl, Jofra."

And Key insisted England were not taking a risk with Archer's fitness as they decide whether to play him at Edgbaston or at Lord's for the third Test.

"When he finally comes back either next week or the week after, touch wood, then that will be brilliant,” said Key.

"He will be fit and available for both (Tests). Whether he could play both, we'll find that out afterwards, if he did play at Edgbaston.

"He isn't going to forget how to bowl. He's an unbelievable talent. I think Jof is one of the best bowlers in the world."

Archer, however, could struggle to get back into an England side that chalked up a stunning five-wicket victory over India in the first of a five-Test series at Headingley last week.

But if he is overlooked in Birmingham, he could return to Sussex to play the last two days of their County Championship match against Warwickshire next week.

"We've picked him in the squad and we'll see how the conditions are," said former England batsman Key.

"We’ve got decisions to make because these next two Tests are very close together and you want to be able to sustain that pressure throughout these back-to-back Test matches.

"The guys (who played at Headingley) got better the more they bowled. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it. (Anyone who is not selected) can go back and play the last two days of the championship."

