ICC brings changes in powerplay rule for short T20I

ICC brings change in powerplay rule for T20I

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 19:40:36 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced changes to the playing conditions for men’s T20 International matches, including a significant amendment to the powerplay rules.

Under the new rule, if a match’s overs are reduced due to any reason, the powerplay duration will now be determined based on the nearest ball rather than the nearest complete over. Previously, powerplay calculations based on whole overs sometimes led to imbalances in the game.

Under the existing rules, a 20-over innings includes a six-over powerplay, during which only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The new rule, effective from July 2025, stipulates that if an innings is reduced to eight overs, the powerplay will consist of 2.2 overs (13 balls). Similarly, for a nine-over innings, the powerplay will be 2.4 overs (14 balls).

This change ensures the powerplay duration remains closer to the original 30% of the innings, promoting fairness and balance in shortened matches.

The ICC stated that this adjustment aims to make the game more equitable and transparent, ensuring fielding restrictions are applied appropriately in reduced-over matches.

The ICC has informed its member nations that concluding the powerplay mid-over is neither new nor complex, as this method has been successfully implemented in England’s T20 Blast tournament for years.

The ICC emphasized that this approach has never caused issues for players or umpires.

The proposal has been approved by the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee and will be the preferred method for determining powerplay durations moving forward.

For example, in an eight-over innings, the umpire will signal the end of the powerplay after the second ball of the third over, allowing three additional fielders to move outside the 30-yard circle.



