Dinusha shines on debut as Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 247

All-rounder Dinusha had made an instant impact on the opening day by removing Rahim and Das

Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 13:55:50 PKT

COLOMBO (AFP) – Debutant Sonal Dinusha took 3-22 as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 247 on day two of the second Test in Colombo on Thursday.

Bangladesh resumed on 220-8 and lasted for 8.3 overs with overnight batsman Taijul Islam last man out for 33, caught off Dinusha's left-arm spin.

All-rounder Dinusha, who came in for the retired Angelo Mathews, had made an instant impact by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das on the opening day.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando also finished with three wickets after he struck the first blow on Thursday.

Taijul offered some resistance and survived a reprieve on 20 when Kamindu Mendis shelled a tough chance at wide mid-off, denying Fernando his fourth wicket.

The left-hander frustrated the hosts with a gutsy knock during which he copped a few blows to the helmet.

Bangladesh eked out 33 runs for the last two wickets which could yet prove valuable in what is shaping up to be a low-scoring match

Play began 15 minutes early to compensate for overs lost to rain on day one, when only 71 of the scheduled 90 overs were possible.

The winner at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club ground will clinch the series after last week's first Test ended in a draw.