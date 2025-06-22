Canada seal T20 World Cup 2026 spot after crushing Bahamas

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 15:30:18 PKT

KING CITY (Web Desk) - Canada have secured qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a crushing win over the Bahamas in the Americas Qualifier, held at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground on Saturday.

Playing in front of a home crowd, Canada continued their unbeaten streak, registering their fifth straight victory in the tournament to confirm their spot in next year’s global event — co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The hosts dominated from the outset, with Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma ripping through the Bahamian batting lineup — each claiming three wickets — to bowl them out for a paltry 57 runs.

In response, Dilpreet Bajwa made light work of the chase, smashing an unbeaten 36 off just 14 balls, as Canada wrapped up the game in just 5.3 overs.

Led by Nicholas Kirton, Canada entered the qualifiers as strong favourites after featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They backed it up with a dominant campaign:

• 110-run win over Bermuda

• 59-run victory against Cayman Islands

• 10-wicket rout of Bahamas (first leg)

• 42-run win in a rain-curtailed 5-over match vs Cayman Islands

Canada now joins the already-qualified teams:

India, Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, United States, and West Indies.

Seven spots remain for the 20-team tournament:

• Europe Qualifier: 2 teams (July 5–11, 2025)

• Africa Qualifier: 2 teams (Sept 19–Oct 4, 2025)

• Asia–East Asia Pacific Qualifier: 3 teams (Oct 1–17, 2025)