Record stand puts Bangladesh in command in first Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh were 292-3 at stumps on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

GALLE (Sri Lanka) (AFP) – A record-breaking fourth-wicket partnership between captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim put Bangladesh in control at 292-3 on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

After a wobbly start at Galle, the pair stitched together 247 runs –- the highest fourth-wicket stand for Bangladesh in Tests against Sri Lanka -– steering the tourists to a commanding position at stumps.

Having elected to bat first, Bangladesh were reeling at 45-3 when the duo came together.

What followed was a gritty rescue act -– a partnership built on sound temperament, clever shot selection and an unflinching resolve as they dug their team out of early trouble.

Mushfiqur, the most capped Test player in Bangladesh history with 97 appearances, silenced his critics with a timely ton.

The veteran, under the pump after a lean patch spanning 13 innings without a half-century, rolled back the years with a knock of poise and purpose.

The 38-year-old has fond memories of Galle, having struck a monumental double hundred there in 2013, and once again turned tormentor-in-chief for the Sri Lankan bowlers.

He did enjoy a slice of luck –- a tough chance spilled by debutant Tharindu Rathnayake on 25 –- but made it count, navigating a nervy passage in the 90s, before scampering a quick single to notch up his 12th Test hundred.

Playing his third match in Galle, Rahim said he had "always done well" at the ground and it was "very pleasing to get another hundred here".

"We know that Galle always spins but for some reason when we have played here, we have been lucky to bat when conditions were good," he said after the day's play.

"This wicket will deteriorate that’s for sure," Rahim added. "That is why it is important to post a big first innings total (and) once we do that we can put the opposition under pressure".

His partner, Shanto, positive from the outset, kept the scoreboard ticking with deft footwork and a keen eye for the loose ball.

He brought up his sixth Test century –- and second against Sri Lanka -– with a cheeky paddle sweep off Prabath Jayasuriya, marking his first ton since November 2023.

'KEEP OUR DISCIPLINE'

Sri Lanka made early inroads with right-arm quick Asitha Fernando drawing first blood, removing opener Anamul Haque for a duck.

Off-spinner Rathnayake, handed his Test cap on the back of a prolific domestic season, struck twice in quick succession.

But once the Shanto-Mushfiqur duo got their eye in, it was one-way traffic.

"There was a bit of moisture on the wicket early on and we were able to create opportunities but once the wicket dried up it was a very good wicket to bat and the pitch became a bit slow as well," Rathnayake said after play.

"This is not the usual Galle wicket that we get, I feel, it is quite hard and I think it will be good for batting even heading into day four.

"We need to regroup tomorrow and the ball is quite new and we can make a few breakthroughs in the morning... we need to remain patient and keep our discipline and see what happens."

Sri Lanka also handed a debut to opening batter Lahiru Udara, another domestic heavyweight, while the hosts paused before the start of play to congratulate retiring stalwart Angelo Mathews.

The 38-year-old Mathews, playing his 119th and final Test, will hang up his boots with over 8,000 runs, behind only Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka's all-time charts.

Mathews speaking before the start, said he was "extremely proud to have a wonderful journey, thankful for whoever was part of it".

"Feeling quite special. Realising that I have played over 100 Tests", he added.

"Playing for the country was my dream, it has come true."

The match is the first in the new two-year World Test Championship cycle.

The second Test begins in Colombo on June 25.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 292-3 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 136 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 105 not out)

Toss: Bangladesh

