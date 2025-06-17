Aaron Finch calls Babar Azam 'greatest player of the decade' after historic BBL signing

Cricket Cricket Aaron Finch calls Babar Azam 'greatest player of the decade' after historic BBL signing

Finch was full of admiration for Babar’s consistency and stature in world cricket

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 15:22:57 PKT

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has lauded Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam as the "greatest player of this decade", following his high-profile signing with the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season 15.

In a recent media appearance, Finch was full of admiration for Babar’s consistency and stature in world cricket, calling his inclusion in the BBL a landmark moment for the league and its fans.

“There’s no bigger name than Babar Azam among Pakistani players in the BBL draft,” Finch said. “He is the biggest name among all Pakistani cricketers. Babar is currently the best player in world cricket and arguably the greatest player of this decade. It’s fantastic for Australian fans to witness a superstar like him play in the Big Bash.”

The Sydney Sixers officially announced Babar’s signing on Friday, making him one of the most expensive and high-profile acquisitions in BBL history. Under league rules, franchises are allowed to pre-sign one overseas player ahead of the official BBL Draft, scheduled for June 19. The Sixers used their slot to bring in Babar, making it his first-ever appearance in the BBL.

According to sources, Babar was selected in the Platinum category and signed through a pre-draft deal worth nearly PKR 10 crore, surpassing the Platinum base price of PKR 7.75 crore, and placing him among the highest-paid international players in the competition.

Finch praises Shaheen Afridi

Finch also acknowledged the talent of Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who remains a hot pick in the BBL draft.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a match-winner and a top performer. Every team would want to have him,” Finch noted. “I’m excited to see top players from around the world light up the Big Bash.”