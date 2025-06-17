Angelo Mathews slams Test inequality ahead of farewell match in Galle

Mathews criticised the growing disparity in Test match allocations between the so-called "Big Three"

GALLE (Web Desk) - Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has called for a fairer and more balanced Test match schedule for nations outside cricket’s "Big Three", expressing deep frustration over Sri Lanka’s diminishing red-ball opportunities as he prepares to retire after the Galle Test against Bangladesh.

Mathews, who will bring the curtain down on a remarkable career spanning 118 Test matches, voiced his concerns during a heartfelt pre-match press conference on Monday. The Galle Test, beginning Tuesday, marks his final appearance in the whites for Sri Lanka.

“It’s quite sad, to be honest. The younger generation are so keen on playing more Test cricket,” said Mathews. “It’s the pinnacle of our game, and we should push for more opportunities.”

“We have won World Cups. We’ve contributed so much to world cricket as a nation — why can’t we play as much as India, Australia, or England?” he asked.

The veteran lamented that the limited schedule is discouraging for both senior and young players, and directly influenced his decision to retire now.

Mathews revealed he intentionally chose to participate in only the first Test of the Bangladesh series, allowing his replacement to get early exposure rather than having to wait potentially a year for his debut.

“I played my 100th Test in Galle, so I thought I’d say goodbye there too. But the bigger reason is — after this game, our next Test is a year away. That’s a long time. I want the next guy to start now, not wait 12 months.”

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play only 12 Tests in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, tied with Bangladesh for the fewest in the competition. In contrast, Australia (22), England (21), and India (18) all have significantly busier red-ball calendars.

Mathews’ comments are expected to add pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and member boards to reassess scheduling fairness, especially as global cricket seeks to preserve the sanctity of the longest format amid the booming T20 landscape.