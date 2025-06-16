Cummins flags Australia shake-up after WTC defeat as Ashes loom

Cummins said "reset" was needed ahead of three Tests in the West Indies and a home Ashes series.

Mon, 16 Jun 2025 00:20:44 PKT

SYDNEY (AFP) – Australia could shake up their batting after crashing to South Africa in the World Test Championship final, with captain Pat Cummins saying a "reset" was needed ahead of three Tests in the West Indies and a home Ashes series.

The five-wicket defeat at Lord's on Saturday, after posting a 74-run first-innings lead, has renewed focus on Australia's top order which has struggled since opener David Warner retired 17 months ago.

The elevation of out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's fifth opening partner since Warner bowed out did not work, while the experiment of Cameron Green at three flopped.

The 38-year-old Khawaja is also under the microscope, scoring nought and six as his lean spell against pace continued.

Green made four in the first innings and lasted only two balls before departing for a duck in the second as the new-look top three managed a total of 49 runs in the match.

Australia's batting woes were laid bare, particularly in the second innings, when only a plucky unbeaten fifty from fast-bowler Mitchell Starc and 43 from wicketkeeper Alex Carey gave the Proteas a tough chase.

"There's probably quite a few people in the line-up that wish they could have done a little bit more," Cummins told reporters.

"The top three was an obvious one in this game."

FRESH START

With the 2027 WTC cycle kicking off when Australia travel to the West Indies for a three-Test series beginning in Barbados on June 25, the skipper admitted "it does feel like a little bit of a fresh start".

"We've got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we'll sit down and have a bit of a think after we digest this game," he said.

"But for me, I think a new WTC cycle in some ways does feel like a bit of a reset.

"It's probably more for the selectors and for me to sit down and map it ahead."

Compounding Australia's woes, veteran Steve Smith, who hit a majestic first innings' 66, is doubtful for the first West Indies Test after dislocating his finger.

If he is ruled out, gung-ho teenager Sam Konstas, who played two Tests against India last summer before being dropped, could slot back in alongside Khawaja.

That would allow Labuschagne to drop back to three, should he survive the axe after averaging just 25.63 in Tests during the 2024/25 season.

There is also the option of Josh Inglis, who was in the WTC squad, as an opener.

Australian media made it clear that change was needed, with The Australian newspaper calling the defeat a "wake-up call" with the five-Test Ashes series against England beginning in November.

"Father Time is undefeated and selectors must now be decisive over key calls for the future," it said.

Cummins acknowledged all cards were on the table with only five months to go until the first Ashes Test in Perth beginning on November 20.

"Coming to this match, you've got guys like Sam Konstas and Scotty Boland and Josh Inglis, all those guys were right on the fringes," he said.

"So I think again, after this Test match, everyone gets thrown back into the conversation."

