Gary Kirsten reveals why he quit as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Cricket Cricket Gary Kirsten reveals why he quit as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Kirsten revealed that his role was "undermined" from the start

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 15:51:07 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former South African cricketer and renowned coach Gary Kirsten has broken his silence on the reasons behind his early exit as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, citing a lack of authority, internal politics, and exclusion from team selection processes.

In a candid interview on the Wisden Cricket Patreon Podcast, Kirsten revealed that his role was "undermined" from the start, as he was not included in key decision-making forums, particularly team selection, which made it difficult for him to leave a meaningful imprint.

“It was a tumultuous few months,” Kirsten said. “Once I was taken off selection and asked to take a team I didn’t help shape, it became very difficult to have any sort of positive influence as a coach.”

Kirsten was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball coach in April 2024, alongside Jason Gillespie, who took charge of the red-ball side. However, both tenures were short-lived.

Cut from the process

The breaking point came when the PCB announced squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours without consulting either Kirsten or Gillespie. Shortly afterward, both resigned from their respective roles. Gillespie stepped down ahead of the Test series against South Africa, citing his own frustration after high-performance coach Tim Nielsen was also dismissed.

“It left a sour taste,” Gillespie remarked in a separate interview earlier this year.

Kirsten echoed similar sentiments but maintained that his decision wasn’t based on personal ego, rather on professional integrity and structure.

“Cricket teams need to be run by cricket people,” he said. “When there’s outside noise that is very influential, it’s difficult for team leaders to pursue the path needed for progress.”

Open to a return — under the right conditions

Despite the ordeal, Kirsten did not shut the door on returning to Pakistan cricket, but only under the right circumstances.

“If I got invited back to Pakistan tomorrow, I would go, but only for the players and under the right circumstances,” he said. “I’m too old to be dealing with other agendas. I just want to coach a cricket team and work with the players.”

Kirsten praised the Pakistan players for their professionalism and resilience, noting the intense pressure they endure.

“More than any other team in the world, they feel the pressure of performance. When they lose, it’s hectic for them, and they really feel that.”

Leadership transition

Following Kirsten’s resignation, former pacer Aaqib Javed served as interim coach. In a recent shake-up, the PCB appointed New Zealand’s Mike Hesson as head coach of the white-ball squads. As of now, the red-ball coaching role remains vacant.

Kirsten concluded his interview by reaffirming his core philosophy as a coach, “When there’s no interference, and when it’s a talented group, success usually follows. But if that basic coaching environment is disrupted, even the best plans fall apart.”