ICC approves new rules: Single ball to be used in final 16 overs of ODIs

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved major changes to its playing conditions, including a significant amendment to the use of cricket balls in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Under the new rules, only two balls will be used in an ODI innings until the 34th over. From the 35th to the 50th over, only one of those balls will be used to complete the innings. This change eliminates the previous rule where two balls were used alternately throughout the entire 50 overs.

In Test cricket, new concussion substitute regulations have also been introduced. Teams must now name potential substitutes, including a batter, fast bowler, spinner, an all-rounder, and a wicketkeeper, before the start of the match. These names must be submitted alongside the playing XI.

The revised rules will take effect from July 2 for ODIs and June 17 for Test matches.