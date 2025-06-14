South Africa discard chokers tag by winning WTC glory against Australia

Led by Aiden Markram's marvellous century, Proteas doggedly chased down the runs

LONDON (Reuters) - Following decades of falling agonisingly short of success, South Africa achieved its first major triumph by defeating Australia by five wickets in the World Test Championship at Lord’s on Saturday.

South Africa were overwhelming favourites at the start of fourth day and they took the title away from champions Australia, who had set them a daunting fourth innings target of 282 in the final on Friday.

Led by Aiden Markram’s marvellous century, they doggedly chased down the runs.

It was a first major cricket triumph for South Africa, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions.

This was their first appearance in the WTC final, with opener Aiden Markram delivering a heroic innings of 136 to ensure success.

Markram, who reached his century late in the third day, added 34 more runs on Saturday, accumulating carefully before falling to a sharp catch by Travis Head with six runs needed to win.

Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run and was four not out at the end along with David Bedingham, who scored an unbeaten 21.

NERVES

"It was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I didn’t want to come out and bat but when Aiden went out I had to," said Verreynne.

South Africa started the fourth day favourites to win but nervy, given a litany of past disasters, and would have been further on edge when captain Temba Bavuma was out in the third over of the morning.

A rising delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins took an edge and saw Bavuma depart, having added only one run to his overnight total of 65.

Australia made two unsuccessful reviews of not out decisions as they sought a further breakthrough before Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tristan Stubbs for eight with 41 runs still needed.

Markram and Bedingham then diligently put together a 35-run partnership to see them to the brink of success, before the win was secured in the last over before lunch.

South Africa, who came into the contest as underdogs, won the toss on the opening day and gambled by putting Australia into bat. But with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 5-51, they were vindicated as the defending champions were dismissed for 212.

South Africa’s reply of 138 meant Australia had a 74-run lead, significantly increased after scoring 207 in their second innings, with their tail order recovering after they had slumped to 73-7.

But South Africa profited from a dramatic change in the pitch conditions - after 24 wickets fell on the first two days - to patiently bat themselves to a landmark victory.

The Class of 2025 were also aware that past South African teams have been labelled ‘chokers’ for consistently coming up short when victory is in sight.

Therefore, the first thing coach Shukri Conrad said to Markram and captain Temba Bavuma after their unbeaten 143-run partnership on Friday was to ensure they stuck to their usual routine.

“Don't change a thing. Tomorrow morning, come and do the same warm up that you do every day. Just the same processes,” he told them.