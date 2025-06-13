Cummins and Carey shine as Australia remain on top in WTC final despite collapse

At stumps Australia were 144-8, a potentially decisive lead of 218 runs over South Africa.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 00:34:57 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Australia captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball and Alex Carey made valuable runs following a dramatic collapse as the holders retained the advantage in the World Test Championship final against South Africa on Thursday.

Fast bowler Cummins produced a sensational spell of four wickets for one run, sparking South Africa's collapse to 138 all out on the second day in reply to Australia's first innings total of 212 at Lord's.

Australia collapsed to 73-7 in their second innings, with Kagiso Rabada (3-44) and Lungi Ngidi (3-35) doing the bulk of the damage.

But Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out) shared an eighth-wicket partnership of 61 before the wicketkeeper was lbw to Rabada shortly before the close.

The last over of the day saw Starc dropped on 14 when Marco Jansen shelled a routine catch off Wiaan Mulder.

At stumps Australia were 144-8, a potentially decisive lead of 218 runs.

A remarkable 28 wickets fell in two days on a pitch which, while offering some assistance to the quicks, was by no means unplayable.

But a match scheduled for five days, could now finish before the end of the third.

"In England when it's overcast, the ball seems to do a bit more," Starc told the BBC.

"Everyone is quick to jump on the batters but you've got to notice the good bowling from both sides."

Ngidi, meanwhile, insisted South Africa were still in the game.

"It's in the balance right now," he said. "Two wickets in hand, if we can knock those over and maybe chase 225, people are going to get their money's worth."

Rabada, who had taken 5-51 in the first innings, tormented Australia again with two wickets in the 11th over.

He had Usman Khawaja caught behind for six and, two balls later, removed Cameron Green for a duck following the number three's four in the first innings.

Wickets continued to tumble after tea.

Left-arm quick Jansen had Marnus Labuschagne, in his first Test as an opener, caught behind for 22.

And Australia's 44-3 became 48-4 next over when Beau Webster, who top-scored in Australia's first innings with 72, fell lbw to Ngidi.

'LED FROM THE FRONT'

Australia were reeling at 73-7 after Cummins was bowled off his pad by an excellent Ngidi yorker.

But Carey and Starc led a defiant response that kept their side on course to retain the title.

Earlier, Cummins finished with figures of 6-28 as he reached 300 career Test wickets and secured a coveted place on the Lord's honours board with a five-wicket haul.

"He does it time and time again," said Starc of Cummins. "He led from the front before he was captain and now as captain as well.

"The quality and skills he has in his pocket -- I'm thrilled for him to get a bagful. To go to 300 is a special effort."

South Africa lost their last five wickets for 12 runs as Cummins ripped through the batting order.

Only South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45) offered meaningful resistance during a fifth-wicket stand of 64.

After lunch, Cummins struck four times in a mere 17 balls of devastating pace bowling.

South Africa had resumed on Thursday at 43-4, battling to put enough runs on the board.

Bavuma, who faced 37 balls for his overnight three not out, changed gears with a lofted cover-drive for four off left-arm quick Starc before pulling Cummins for six.

Cummins had his revenge, however, when Bavuma's checked drive was brilliantly caught at cover by a diving Labuschagne.

He then dismissed Kyle Verreynne lbw for 13 and, three balls later, held a simple return catch as Jansen fell for a duck.

The Australia skipper ended the innings with his 300th Test wicket, Rabada well caught low down at deep square leg by Beau Webster.

