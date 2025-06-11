PCB issues NOCs for top stars to feature in overseas franchise cricket

The star trio are set to be part of the BBL draft scheduled for June 19

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 13 players, including senior stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, enabling them to take part in various international franchise leagues through the end of 2025.

The star trio, who were notably absent from Pakistan’s recent T20I series against Bangladesh, are set to be part of the Big Bash League (BBL) draft scheduled for June 19. Their NOCs will remain valid from December 14 to 28.

Former international pacer Mohammad Amir, currently playing for Essex in the T20 Blast, has been cleared until July 18. Fellow quick Haris Rauf has received approval to feature in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which begins this week.

Shan Masood, the Test skipper, has been granted permission to continue representing Leicestershire in the County Championship until September 1.

Other Pakistani fast bowlers involved in County cricket have also secured clearance:

• Mohammad Abbas – until July 2

• Hasan Ali – until September 30

• Khurram Shahzad – until September 27

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been given NOCs for the Guyana Super League and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Rising batting talent Khawaja Nafay has also received PCB’s nod to take part in the Global Super League.