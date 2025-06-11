ODIs likely to be axed from Pakistan's tour of West Indies

Cricket Cricket ODIs likely to be axed from Pakistan's tour of West Indies

A similar discussion took place between PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier this year

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 09:54:22 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are in talks to remove the ODI leg from their upcoming bilateral series and instead expand the T20I series.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s tour of the Caribbean, originally scheduled for July-August 2025, currently includes three T20 Internationals followed by three One Day Internationals. However, both boards are considering scrapping the ODIs to focus on T20Is, with the Asia Cup (in T20 format) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.

The initial T20Is are set for July 31, August 2, and August 3 at Broward County, Florida, while the ODIs are scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 8, 10, and 12.

A similar discussion took place between PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier this year, when ODIs were dropped from their bilateral series in favor of more T20Is.

The finalised schedule will soon be announced by the PCB.

T20I schedule (Unchanged):

• July 31 – 1st T20I, Broward County, Florida

• August 2 – 2nd T20I, Broward County, Florida

• August 3 – 3rd T20I, Broward County, Florida

ODI schedule (Subject to Change):

• August 8 – 1st ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• August 10 – 2nd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• August 12 – 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad