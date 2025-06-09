Australia's Webster looks to cap memorable 2025 with WTC final appearance

Cricket Cricket Australia's Webster looks to cap memorable 2025 with WTC final appearance

Beau Webster provides Australia with a valuable all-rounder option.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 00:32:37 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Beau Webster hopes to make an already memorable 2025 extra special by featuring for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

Webster only won the first of his three Test caps in January and was in the side when Australia played their most recent red-ball international, against Sri Lanka in February.

The 31-year-old all-rounder would relish the opportunity to play for the World Test champions on the hallowed turf at Lord's.

"It's pretty special. I've been here a couple of times to watch a few games throughout the years, but to be out in the middle, yeah, extra special," he told reporters at Lord's on Sunday.

"If I get the nod, I'm looking forward to Wednesday."

Webster, averaging exactly 50 with the bat in Test cricket and a lively medium-pacer, provides Australia with a valuable all-rounder option at a time when Cameron Green is prevented from bowling by a back injury.

The inclusion of Webster would ease the burden on Australia's main pace bowlers and senior spinner Nathan Lyon, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood saying: "I remember back to when we didn't have one (an all-rounder) and it was brutal.

"It was tough work. It just sort of snowballs if you don't have that all-rounder and you're just continually bowling."

Webster added: "When you go into a game and you've got three front-line quicks and a spinner, it's always nice to have a guy who can potentially get you a wicket or two, keep the big boys fresh for another spell or the second innings.

"That's my role in the team and if they (Australia's selectors) decide to go that way, I'll give my best," said the Tasmanian, who has taken three Test wickets.

Webster heads into the final with recent experience of English conditions -- and the Dukes ball that will be used in the showpiece -- after a stint at county side Warwickshire.

"It's always nice to get over here and get amongst the Dukes ball," he said.

"Obviously, it reacts differently here with the swing and the bounce, so to have four games at Warwickshire... I think it's the best prep I could have given myself going into this Test."

While swing can be a relatively short-lived phenomenon in Australian conditions, Webster believes it is a useful weapon in England.

"Over here, you're sort of always up against the swinging ball," he said.

"One reason why I keep coming over here is to try and get better in these conditions."

But while Webster is grateful for his time with Warwickshire, his new wife has not been quite so impressed by the weather on her 'honeymoon'.

"She probably would have rather somewhere a bit more sunny than Birmingham," said Webster.

"But I'm sure we'll get away at some point in the next few months after the cricket's done and take time to celebrate then."

