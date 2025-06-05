Mohammad Haris rockets up 210 spots in ICC T20I rankings; senior trio declines

Haris surged an extraordinary 210 places to reach 30th in the batting rankings

Published On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 09:39:44 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s resounding 3-0 T20I series win over Bangladesh has sparked major shifts in the latest ICC T20I rankings, with rising star Mohammad Haris making the most dramatic climb.

Haris surged an extraordinary 210 places to reach 30th in the batting rankings with 580 rating points, after smashing the second-fastest T20I century by a Pakistani in the final match of the series.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz also made significant progress, rising 57 spots to 45th, while Saim Ayub moved up four places to 61st. Captain Salman Ali Agha, who contributed 90 runs across the series, climbed 42 positions to 75th.

However, senior batters Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman saw dips.

Fakhar dropped 10 places to 87th, Babar slipped to 12th, overtaken by Rizwan who now holds 13th place.

At the top, Australia’s Travis Head retained the No.1 batting spot, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma and England’s Phil Salt.

In bowling, Abbas Afridi climbed 18 places to 19th with 605 points after a strong bowling performance, while Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed both sit at 59th after big gains.

Shaheen Afridi (36th), Haris Rauf (19th), Sufiyan Muqeem (83rd), and Naseem Shah (94th) all suffered ranking drops.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, West Indies’ Akeal Hosein, and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy hold the top three positions in the bowling rankings.