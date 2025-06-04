PCB considers new windows for PSL 11, 12 amid global schedule conflicts

Cricket Cricket PCB considers new windows for PSL 11, 12 amid global schedule conflicts

The PSL 11 is likely to be held between December 2025 and January 2026

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 11:07:21 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively exploring new windows for the upcoming 11th and 12th editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to avoid scheduling conflicts with major international tournaments.

According to media reports, the PSL 11 is likely to be held between December 2025 and January 2026, while PSL 12 is tentatively scheduled between January and February 2027. However, these proposed dates are not yet finalised and remain subject to changes based on the global cricket calendar.

It is also speculated that the 2026 edition may see the addition of an eighth franchise, a move aimed at expanding the league’s reach and popularity.

Furthermore, the city of Peshawar is expected to host exhibition matches during the 2026 season. While Peshawar was unable to host PSL games in the previous season due to stadium conditions, PCB plans to include it once the infrastructure is upgraded.

This scheduling adjustment came after the 2025 PSL had to be postponed due to Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy, which pushed the tournament into a timeframe that clashed with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PCB is working proactively to ensure future PSL editions get a dedicated global window, helping the league grow without competing for attention with other major cricket events.