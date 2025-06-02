PCB declares domestic tournament mandatory for all international cricketers

Cricket Cricket PCB declares domestic tournament mandatory for all international cricketers

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 15:17:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a significant move to strengthen domestic cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it mandatory for all international cricketers to participate in at least one domestic tournament.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, where preparations for upcoming cricket series were reviewed.

The meeting included briefings on the Pakistan Shaheens' upcoming series, initiation of work on new central contracts, and updates on the home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka as well as tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

The PCB emphasised that playing alongside international stars will enhance the grooming of domestic players. Chairman Naqvi stated, "A strong domestic structure is essential for producing top-quality cricketers. It also provides a solid backup for our national side."

Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla briefed the board on upcoming tours, while key figures such as Head Coach Mike Hesson, COO Sameer Ahmed, Team Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, High-Performance Director Aaqib Javed, and Team Captain Salman Agha were present in the meeting.