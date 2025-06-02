Glenn Maxwell retires from ODIs after glittering career, two World Cup wins

Maxwell cited injury struggles and a desire to pave the way for the next generation as reasons

(Web Desk) - Australia’s explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket, ending a glittering 149-match career that included two World Cup triumphs and some of the most memorable performances in the format’s history.

Maxwell, 36, cited ongoing injury struggles and a desire to pave the way for the next generation as reasons behind his decision.

Despite stepping away from the 50-over format, he will continue representing Australia in T20 internationals, aiming for a strong showing in the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a bit,” Maxwell admitted, reflecting on recent physical limitations, particularly during the Champions Trophy. “I had a conversation with George Bailey and told him it’s time to let others prepare for the next ODI World Cup in 2027.”

He wrote on Instagram, "After much thought, I’ve decided to retire from One Day International cricket."

"Wearing the Aussie colours in ODIs has been one of the greatest honours of my life. From debuting in 2012 to winning a World Cup on home soil in 2015 and being part of another incredible campaign in 2023, I’ve made memories that will stay with me forever," he added.

He thanked his teammates, coaches, family, and fans for the endless support and belief over the years.

"I’m not done yet… I’ll still be pulling on the green and gold in T20s, and I’m as hungry as ever to help Australia chase more success in the T20 World Cup next year."

Debuting in 2012 against Afghanistan, Maxwell amassed 3,990 ODI runs at an average of 33.81 and a blistering strike rate of 126.70 — the second highest in ODI history. He notched four centuries, including an iconic unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup — widely regarded as one of the greatest innings ever played in the format.

In addition to his batting, Maxwell contributed with 77 wickets through his off-spin and was a standout fielder, securing 91 catches throughout his career.

Cricket Australia paid tribute to Maxwell’s remarkable impact. CEO Todd Greenberg hailed him as “one of the most exciting and influential ODI players” the sport has seen. “His powerful batting lit up stadiums and inspired a generation of fans.”

Selector George Bailey echoed the sentiment: “Maxwell’s talent, energy, and commitment to Australia made him a cornerstone of our ODI success. His contributions went far beyond the bat — his fielding and bowling made him a complete package.”

Maxwell’s departure from ODIs marks the end of an era for Australia’s white-ball side but leaves a legacy of fearless cricket and unforgettable moments.