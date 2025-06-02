Salman Ali Agha denies rift with Babar Azam, vows bold cricket as captain

He has firmly dismissed rumours of a rift with former captain Babar Azam

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha has firmly dismissed rumours of a rift with former captain Babar Azam, calling the chatter baseless and reiterating their long-standing friendship.

Speaking to reporters after Pakistan’s commanding 3-0 T20I series win over Bangladesh, Salman clarified, “Babar and I have been friends since 2008, back in our school days — long before social media became a thing. I’ve never followed him online, so there’s no unfollowing drama. People just like to speculate.”

He also uploaded a story after the chatter on his Instagram account with Babar Azam captioning 'Meanwhile Us'.

The 30-year-old all-rounder was upbeat about the team’s recent performance and praised the fearless attitude of the younger players. “I’m very happy with the way our youngsters have stepped up. We want our cricket to be entertaining and aggressive — something that excites the fans,” he said.

Looking ahead, Salman revealed Pakistan will next tour Bangladesh and then the West Indies, suggesting more spinners might be added for the Caribbean leg due to pitch conditions. Regarding the Asia Cup, he indicated it may be held in Dubai, where conditions would suit Pakistan’s current approach.

“As long as I’m leading, we’ll continue to play proactive, pressure-based cricket,” he added. “We tried this approach in New Zealand as well, but conditions there demanded adjustments.”

He stressed continuity in squad selection but kept the door open for new talent. “This core group is our foundation, but performers in domestic cricket and PSL are under watch. There’s always room for players who step up.”

Salman also defended centurion Mohammad Haris, who faced criticism for his flamboyant playing style. “Some people say Haris doesn’t think while batting, but he showed great maturity this series.”

Appreciating the fans and home conditions, Salman noted the energy at Gaddafi Stadium. “The crowd has really backed us. Earlier, our playing style didn’t click with them, but now that we’re going bold, they’re loving it.”

On team strategy, he mentioned that batting roles would continue to be flexible. “Haris at number three and Hassan Nawaz in the middle order are just part of our adaptable setup. We’ll continue rotating based on team requirements.”