Root masterclass helps England beat West Indies to clinch ODI series

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 09:09:54 PKT

CARDIFF (Reuters) - Joe Root scored his 18th One-Day International century and became England's leading run-scorer in the format when the hosts beat West Indies by three wickets on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Root's masterly 166 off 139 balls helped England, who won the first ODI by 238 runs at Edgbaston, chase down a target of 309 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Root, 34, overtook Eoin Morgan to become England's leading ODI run-scorer and also the first Englishman to score more than 7,000 runs in the format.

The victory also ensured England's new era under Harry Brook began on a flying note. He succeeded Jos Buttler after the wicketkeeper-batter stepped down following their group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

"As long as I have the motivation, want to get better every day, want to be there at the end, you are always adding to the group," Root said.

"If I keep contributing, I will keep putting myself forward."

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, England made an early breakthrough to make it 6-1 by claiming the wicket of 18-year-old opener Jewel Andrew (0), before Brandon King and Keacy Carty put on a run-a-ball 141-run stand to calm West Indies' nerves.

Spinner Adil Rashid broke the partnership when King (59) holed out to long-off, and all-rounder Will Jacks struck to end Carty's fluent knock of 103 off 105 balls, reducing West Indies to 205-3.

Carty was dropped twice — on one and 41 — and also survived a few run-out chances, before going on to punish the England bowlers by notching his fourth ODI century.

But Rashid continued to shine with the ball, trapping Shimron Hetmyer (4) lbw and finishing with figures of 4-63 to become England's highest wicket-taking spinner across formats.

'FELL AWAY'

West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals, but captain and wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope (78) and Justin Greaves (22) came to their rescue, helping the visitors to a total of 308 all out in 47.4 overs.

England opened their run chase in disastrous fashion, reduced to 2-2 after both openers, Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett, were dismissed for ducks.

Dropped on 30 by Hope off the bowling of Jayden Seales, Brook went on to make 47 as he tried to stabilise their innings before falling to Alzarri Joseph, who ended with figures of 4-31.

With Buttler out for a duck and Jacob Bethell trapped lbw, Root anchored the innings, putting together a 143-run partnership with Jacks (49).

But after Brydon Carse (2) was dismissed, Rashid (10) provided Root help on the other end as England chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

"We certainly did (lose our way)," Hope said. "With the position we were in around that 35-over mark, we should have put on 30 to 40 more runs at least.

"But we just fell away at the end and didn't give ourselves the best chance of dominating the game with the bat.

"I have to commend the bowlers for the fight they showed to keep us in the game. They fought until the end."

The final ODI will be played at The Oval in London on Tuesday.